Swiss air passenger database rushing through parliament

Generated with artificial intelligence.
The new Swiss Air Passenger Data Act is ready for the final vote in Swiss parliament after the Senate waved the legislation through in double quick time.

Senators took just a few minutes to pass the bill, which has already been approved by the House of Representatives in December.

The new law regulates the disclosure of passenger data by Swiss and foreign airlines to the authorities. It is intended to form the legal basis for a national system for recording air passenger data, which the Confederation intends to put into operation in the near future.

In future, this passenger data from flights operated by national and international airlines is to be sent to a newly created “Passenger Information Unit” at the Federal Office of Police. There, the data should be automatically compared with police information systems.

It’s all about security in international air travel. Switzerland wants to implement international standards in this area with the new law.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

