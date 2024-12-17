Switzerland to introduce air passenger database

Switzerland is to introduce a national air passenger database following parliamentary approval.

Français fr Aviation: la Suisse devrait introduire une base de données des passagers Original Read more: Aviation: la Suisse devrait introduire une base de données des passagers

The new rules are set to go into force after parliament irons out a few clarifications.

The aim is to implement the Passenger Name Record system, which has already been adopted in the EU and the US. It is an effective tool in the fight against terrorism and serious crime,” say several elected representatives from all sides of the political spectrum.

If Switzerland does not follow suit, it could become a rift in the middle of Europe.

Information concerning sensitive personal data will not be communicated. As far as data retention is concerned, data that do not show any indication of a terrorist offense or other serious criminal offence will not be stored for more than six months. They will also be pseudonymised after one month.

