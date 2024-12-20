Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
EU Commission president says Swiss-EU deal is ‘historic’ agreement

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (left) and Swiss President Viola Amherd at a joint press conference in Bern on December 20 to announce the political agreement. Keystone-SDA
At a joint media conference in Bern with Swiss President Viola Amherd in Bern, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke of a "day of joy" on Friday.

Keystone-SDA

“This agreement between the European Union and Switzerland is historic,” the European Commission president told reporters on Friday.

“This will not only strengthen the lasting partnership between us. The strengthened bond is also of great importance in the wider context.”

“We are providing common answers to global realities that we all have to deal with. We are living in a time of rapid change and the global balance of power is constantly shifting,” she noted.

‘Challenging environment’

Von der Leyen referred to a highly interconnected world where geopolitical tensions such as those in Ukraine or the Middle East have an immediate impact “in Switzerland as well as in our 27 member states”. In this challenging environment, strong partnerships are not only an advantage, but a must, she continued.

She said Switzerland and the EU shared values such as democracy, the rule of law and a social market economy and both are committed to a rules-based international order. “We are as close as you can get,” said von der Leyen.

“With the agreement between the EU and Switzerland, we are recognising what has grown historically,” said the Commission President. She said the agreement created a level playing field where everyone would enjoy unrestricted access to the EU internal market, while at the same time ensuring the same high standards that “creates security for businesses and consumers”.

‘Deep bond’

“To a certain extent, we are putting together a power package that can compete with the world’s leading economies,” continued von der Leyen.

“This agreement between the EU and Switzerland is an expression of the deep bond that has grown between us. Today marks a new chapter in our partnership, taking our cooperation to the next level and modernising the foundations of our strong relationship. This agreement ensures that our partnership is equipped for the future and that both sides can fully exploit the potential of our close cooperation,” she also said in a statement published shortly after the media conference.

Von der Leyen added: “Let’s show what is possible when good neighbours work together.”

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Switzerland announces candidacy to chair OSCE in 2026

This content was published on Switzerland is officially in the running to chair the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2026, the foreign ministry announced on Thursday.

