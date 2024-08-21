Switzerland moots import ban on cruelly produced furs

Federal Council wants import ban on furs produced in cruel conditions
Keystone-SDA
Listen to the article
Listening the article
Toggle language selector
English (US)
English (British)
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss government is proposing a ban on the import of furs that produced in a cruel conditions along with a prohibition on their trade within Switzerland.
This content was published on
August 21, 2024 - 14:05
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The government is planning to amend the Animal Protection Act accordingly. It submitted its draft for consultation on Wednesday, which will last until November 22.
+ Animal protection or religious freedom?
Parliament is due to make a decision from summer 2025.
The Federal Council intends to submit the amendment to the law as an indirect counter-proposal to the fur initiative. It rejects the initiative itself.
With the ban on trade within Switzerland, the counter-proposal goes further than the initiative, which only provides for a ban on imports, writes the Federal Council.
More
More
Swiss voters to decide on foie gras and fur imports
This content was published on
Dec 28, 2023
Two popular initiatives calling for a ban on foie gras imports and a ban on fur imports have been submitted to the Federal Chancellery.
Read more: Swiss voters to decide on foie gras and fur imports
In future, Swiss stores and online providers will have to clarify the production method when purchasing fur products and provide proof that they were not produced in a way that is cruel to animals.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look
here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Articles in this story
More
Swiss doctor charged with issuing false Covid-19 certificates
This content was published on
Aug 21, 2024
Doctor said to to have issued 409 Covid-19 recovery certificates without authorisation.
Read more: Swiss doctor charged with issuing false Covid-19 certificates
More
Strong Swiss franc forces Hero jam production to Spain
This content was published on
Aug 21, 2024
Hero follows in the footsteps of Toblerone and Lindt by moving production abroad.
Read more: Strong Swiss franc forces Hero jam production to Spain
More
Bayer pharmaceutical group cuts 150 jobs in Basel
This content was published on
Aug 21, 2024
The struggling Bayer is to cut around 150 of its 1,000 full-time jobs in Basel.
Read more: Bayer pharmaceutical group cuts 150 jobs in Basel
More
Strong franc ‘saved Switzerland from excessive inflation’
This content was published on
Aug 21, 2024
The strong franc helped keep inflation low compared with the United States and the euro area, says SNB chair Thomas Jordan.
Read more: Strong franc ‘saved Switzerland from excessive inflation’
More
Freeing Swiss tourist resort from landslide to take more time
This content was published on
Aug 21, 2024
Road and rail links to Brienz still buried under thousands of cubic metres of rock.
Read more: Freeing Swiss tourist resort from landslide to take more time
More
Apples and pears gear up for a good harvest in Switzerland
This content was published on
Aug 20, 2024
The country’s apple and pear harvest is likely to be larger in 2024 – at least according to AI-helped projections.
Read more: Apples and pears gear up for a good harvest in Switzerland
More
Greens lodge Federal Court appeal against 2022 pensions vote
This content was published on
Aug 20, 2024
The Federal Court will decide if a 2022 vote on raising the retirement age for women from 64 to 65 must be re-run.
Read more: Greens lodge Federal Court appeal against 2022 pensions vote
More
Exploding rubbish bag leaves man injured in Geneva
This content was published on
Aug 20, 2024
A man received serious leg injuries on Tuesday when a rubbish bag in front of his apartment exploded when he picked it up.
Read more: Exploding rubbish bag leaves man injured in Geneva
More
Planets could be richer in water than thought, study finds
This content was published on
Aug 20, 2024
Distant planets could contain water hidden below their surfaces, according to a study with Swiss participation.
Read more: Planets could be richer in water than thought, study finds
More
Swiss watch exports gain as US, Japan offset China drop
This content was published on
Aug 20, 2024
Exports eked out a slight gain in July, despite a decline in demand for luxury timepieces in China and Hong Kong.
Read more: Swiss watch exports gain as US, Japan offset China drop
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.