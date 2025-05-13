The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss president to attend inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

Karin Keller-Sutter will be present at the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV.
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Karin Keller-Sutter will travel to Rome on Sunday for the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Keller-Sutter, the Swiss finance minister who also holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, has already sent a letter of congratulations to the new head of the Catholic Church on behalf of the government, the Swiss authorities announced.

“At a time when values such as peace, solidarity and dialogue are more important than ever, the Pope’s spiritual leadership is a beacon for millions of people,” Keller-Sutter wrote in a statement issued by the finance ministry on Tuesday. She expressed her hope for “a pontificate that will promote understanding between peoples and strengthen justice”, according to the statement.

+ Swiss president pays tribute to Pope Francis

Switzerland and the Holy See have cultivated diverse relations for centuries. The papal Swiss Guard has been responsible for the Pope’s security since 1506. In terms of foreign policy, Switzerland and the Holy See are committed to peace, the fight against the death penalty and sustainable development, the statement continued.

The opening of a permanent Swiss embassy to the Holy See in Rome in 2022 further strengthened bilateral ties, it said.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

