Swiss parliament moves closer to partial ban of tobacco ads
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss parliament moves closer to partial ban of tobacco ads
Tobacco advertising should be partially banned in the print media. After rejecting the initiative for the first time, on Monday the House of Representatives gave the go-ahead for restrictions on advertising, with some relaxations.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Nationalrat nähert sich beim Tabakwerbeverbot der kleinen Kammer an
Original
In 2022, 56.6% of the electorate approved the “Children and young people without tobacco advertising” initiative, which calls for “all forms of tobacco advertising accessible to children to be banned”. The government’s revision of the law gives concrete form to this text. It targets the print media, events open to young people and sponsorship.
On Monday, the House of Representatives endorsed certain relaxations decided by the senators and also approved others. For example, they decided that advertising would be banned in the print media unless it is in the inside section of newspapers sold mainly by subscription and whose readership consists of at least 98% adults.
Tobacco advertising will be banned in places accessible to minors.
However, following the lead of the senators, the House of Representatives decided that tobacco advertising should be permitted provided that it is neither visible nor accessible to minors.
The left argued in favour of the government’s more restrictive version. “Switzerland is the only European country that has not banned tobacco advertising in the press,” pointed out Léonore Porchet from the Greens, to no avail.
Discussions then continued on the provisions relating to sponsorship. They were interrupted early and will resume next week.
External Content
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Swiss federal office sees no reason to end deportations of asylum-seekers to Croatia
This content was published on
Switzerland's State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) continues to deport asylum-seekers to Croatia. It thus rejects a demand from the Swiss Refugee Council in mid-February, which called for a halt to the returns.
ChatGPT responds to negative emotions and therapy, research shows
This content was published on
Stressful information can also cause anxiety in artificial intelligence (AI). As scientists in Zurich have shown, it's even possible to calm the GPT-4 AI model with mindfulness exercises.
Switzerland ‘deeply concerned’ by Trump’s death penalty order
This content was published on
Switzerland has told the UN Human Rights Council that it is "deeply concerned" by US President Donald Trump's recent executive order to strengthen capital punishment at federal and state level.
Blatter, Platini return to court for new fraud trial over CHF2 million FIFA payment
This content was published on
Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and former UEFA President Michel Platini appeared in court in Switzerland on Monday accused of fraud - 2.5 years after they were cleared.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.