Switzerland and EU reach deal on future bilateral relations

Negotiations between Switzerland and the EU on a future trading relationship have concluded, with all objectives achieved, it was announced on December 20. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

After 197 meetings, negotiations between Switzerland and the European Union to update their trading relationship have been completed. The objectives have been achieved in all areas, the Swiss government announced on Friday. The formal signature on the deal is scheduled for spring 2025. Swiss parliament will also have its say in 2026.

4 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Négociations entre la Suisse et l’UE bouclées, objectifs atteints Original Read more: Négociations entre la Suisse et l’UE bouclées, objectifs atteints

Following the failure in 2021 to finalise an institutional “framework agreement” aimed at simplifying ties between the two sides, Switzerland’s governing Federal Council has opted for a sectoral approach to secure access to the EU internal market. The results of the negotiations are in line with Switzerland’s interests in all twelve areas, the authorities said on Friday.

In the area of free movement of persons, Switzerland will be able to maintain immigration geared to the needs of the economy. The agreement includes a safeguard clause and wages will be protected. Switzerland will also be able to protect its interests in the areas of land transport, agriculture and electricity.

More

More EU Commission president says Swiss-EU deal is ‘historic’ agreement This content was published on At a joint media conference with Swiss President Viola Amherd in Bern, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke of a “day of joy”. Read more: EU Commission president says Swiss-EU deal is ‘historic’ agreement

From January 1, 2025, the Swiss will have access to almost all calls for tender under the EU’s Horizon Europe, Euratom and Digital Europe programmes. This has been made possible by an arrangement for a transitional period from the end of 2024 until the negotiated package comes into force.

CHF130 million a year for cohesion

In return, Switzerland has pledged a contribution to the EU cohesion fund for the years 2025 to 2029. This will amount to CHF130 million ($145 million) per year.

The sum will be allocated directly to programmes and projects in Switzerland’s partner countries within the EU. It will be due as soon as the negotiated package of agreements come into force.

More

More The rocky relationship between Switzerland and the European Union This content was published on The Swiss president, Viola Amherd, would like to seal a deal by the end of the year to update relations with the European Union. Read more: The rocky relationship between Switzerland and the European Union

For 2030 to 2036, the annual cohesion payment will increase to CHF350 million. This money will help finance joint programmes and projects, particularly in the field of migration.

Work continues

Between December 20 and the entry into force of the package, Switzerland and the European Commission will also work together to ensure the safety and smooth operation of electricity networks. And joint measures will be taken to protect citizens in the event of serious cross-border health threats.

Discussions on the implementation of the Mutual Recognition of Conformity Assessment Agreement and on financial market regulation will also continue. Switzerland and the EU are also continuing their work on legal aspects and translations, with a view to finalising the agreements next spring.

More

More The Swiss are deeply divided over relations with the EU This content was published on Despite little enthusiasm for the European Union, the Swiss consider the bilateral agreements with Brussels to be important. Read more: The Swiss are deeply divided over relations with the EU

The foreign ministry, together with the other departments, is responsible for preparing the message on the overall Switzerland-EU package. This will cover the package of agreements, adapted Swiss legislation and accompanying measures.

The Federal Council would like to group together the agreements aimed at stabilising the bilateral path in a federal “stabilisation” decree. This would include the updating of existing agreements, rules on state aid, participation in EU programmes and Switzerland’s cohesion contribution. The three new agreements – electricity, health and food safety – will be presented separately in “development” federal decrees.

A national consultation process on the deal is due to open in Switzerland before summer 2025. The Federal Council will then decide on the structure of the package and the nature of a referendum vote. The final decision rests with the Swiss parliament, which will have its say in 2026.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

More

More Newsletters Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Read more: Newsletters