Nine arrested in Netherlands over Europe-wide ATM attacks

Nine arrests in the Netherlands after ATM attacks Keystone-SDA

An international police operation has led to the arrest of nine suspects in the Netherlands in connection with a wave of explosive attacks on cash machines across Europe, including several in Switzerland, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) said on Friday.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Neuf arrestations aux Pays-Bas après des attaques de bancomats Original Read more: Neuf arrestations aux Pays-Bas après des attaques de bancomats

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According to the OAG, recent investigations indicate that Dutch criminal groups are responsible for over half of all ATM bombings in Europe.

The arrests, carried out in April 2026, were part of a joint investigation involving Swiss, German and French authorities. The suspects are believed to have taken part in multiple attacks, including around ten in Switzerland between 2024 and 2025. Targeted locations included Alle and Porrentruy (canton Jura), Couvet (canton Neuchâtel) and Gland (canton Vaud), although most Swiss cantons have been affected by the phenomenon.

The operation was conducted by an international task force that brought together various police forces and judicial authorities, with coordination support from Europol and Eurojust.

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Seven suspects were arrested between April 14 and 22, following two earlier arrests in December 2025. Dutch authorities also carried out over 15 searches, seizing explosives, vehicles and cash.

Structured cross-border crime

Investigators suspect a well-organised group that has been active for several years across Europe, notably in Germany and Austria. The modus operandi – blowing up cash machines to access money – poses serious risks to public safety and causes significant property damage. In Switzerland, the surge in attacks in recent years has prompted increased mobilisation by law enforcement agencies.

ATM bombings have risen sharply in Switzerland since 2019, largely driven by organised criminal networks. However, strengthened cooperation between authorities and enhanced security measures have helped curb the trend.

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In 2025, 24 attacks were recorded – half the number seen the previous year and the lowest annual total since 2019. The success rate of attacks has also fallen to around 30%, thanks to improved protection systems introduced by banks and ATM operators.

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Criminal proceedings are currently under way in Switzerland under the responsibility of the OAG, in cooperation with foreign partners. Authorities stress that the presumption of innocence applies to all suspects. They also say that sustained international cooperation, alongside the involvement of private-sector actors such as banks and ATM manufacturers, remains essential to combating this form of crime in the long term.

Translated from French with DeepL/sb

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