Swiss residence permit for Syrian girl wrongly refused

The Federal Court in Lausanne. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Fribourg authorities must grant a residence permit to a Syrian girl who has been living in Switzerland for ten years. This was decided by the Federal Court with reference to the right to respect for private life.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The court has upheld the appeal lodged by the 15-year-old, who came to Switzerland with her parents and siblings in 2014. The family’s application for asylum was rejected, but they were granted temporary admission.

In 2021 the Office for Population and Migration of canton Fribourg rejected the schoolgirl’s application for a residence permit, which was confirmed by the cantonal administrative court.

The Federal Court upheld the girl’s appeal in a ruling published on Wednesday. The cantonal office will have to grant her a residence permit.

In her appeal, the schoolgirl invoked the right to respect for private life in accordance with Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

