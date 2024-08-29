Swiss residence permit for Syrian girl wrongly refused

The Federal Court in Lausanne. Keystone-SDA

The Fribourg authorities must grant a residence permit to a Syrian girl who has been living in Switzerland for ten years. This was decided by the Federal Court with reference to the right to respect for private life.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Aufenthaltsbewilligung für junge Syrerin zu Unrecht verweigert Original Read more: Aufenthaltsbewilligung für junge Syrerin zu Unrecht verweigert

The court has upheld the appeal lodged by the 15-year-old, who came to Switzerland with her parents and siblings in 2014. The family’s application for asylum was rejected, but they were granted temporary admission.

In 2021 the Office for Population and Migration of canton Fribourg rejected the schoolgirl’s application for a residence permit, which was confirmed by the cantonal administrative court.

The Federal Court upheld the girl’s appeal in a ruling published on Wednesday. The cantonal office will have to grant her a residence permit.

In her appeal, the schoolgirl invoked the right to respect for private life in accordance with Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

