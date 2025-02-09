Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Solothurn voters reject minimum wage of CHF23 per hour

Solothurn voters reject minimum wage of CHF23 per hour. Keystone-SDA
Employees in the Swiss canton of Solothurn will not receive a minimum wage of CHF23 ($25.30) per hour. Voters have clearly rejected a left-wing popular initiative for a minimum wage. The energy law also failed at the second attempt.

The “minimum wage initiative” launched by a committee made up of the Social Democrats, Young Social Democrats and the Federation of Trade Unions failed with 59% of votes against. Only the result for the city of Solothurn was still pending at midday.

The minimum wage of CHF23 per working hour would not have included holiday and public holiday pay. The government and parliament rejected the request.

+ Nine issues to be decided in six Swiss cantons

In German-speaking Switzerland, only canton Basel City has had a minimum wage since July 2022. Cantons Jura, Ticino, Neuchâtel and Geneva have also introduced a minimum wage.

Voters in Solothurn also rejected the completely revised Energy Act with 59% of votes against. The Swiss People’s Party had called for a referendum.

