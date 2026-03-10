Swiss arms exports jump 43% to CHF948 million
Swiss firms exported war materiel worth CHF948.2 million ($1.2 billion) in 2025 - 43% more than the previous year. Sixty-four countries bought ammunition, armoured vehicles and weapons produced by Swiss companies.
The top five nations importing war materiel were Germany (CHF386.4 million), the United States (CHF94.2 million), Hungary (CHF63.4 million), Italy (CHF62.2 million) and Luxembourg (CHF47.4 million), the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Tuesday.
Just under half (43.2%) of the deliveries were ammunition and almost a quarter (23.6%) were armoured vehicles. Weapons of all calibres accounted for 10.3% of exports.
Components for combat aircraft, fire control equipment, explosives and military fuels, and light weapons accounted for 6.3%, 5.8%, 4.5% and 3.9% of all exports, respectively.
