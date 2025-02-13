Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss authorities uncover huge gold smuggling operation

Multi-million gold smuggling operation to Switzerland dismantled
Keystone-SDA
Swiss authorities uncover huge gold smuggling operation
Swiss customs officers have uncovered a multi-million-franc gold smuggling operation between Italy and Switzerland. A 65-year-old Italian man is accused of smuggling and selling the precious metal in the Alpine country.

The Federal Office of Customs and Border Security, in collaboration with the German, Italian and Liechtenstein authorities, successfully dismantled the smuggling organisation, the office wrote on Thursday. Around CHF25 million in royalties were diverted from the Swiss government’s coffers, it said.

The gold was purchased in Italy, circumventing Italian regulations on the trade in precious metals and tax provisions. Between 2016 and 2021, it was illegally imported to Switzerland by mules or hidden on board vehicles, for example in the dashboard, fuel tank or seat. The gold was then resold in Switzerland

The Swiss office has filed a legal complaint with the Ticino cantonal criminal court against a 65-year-old Italian man who led the operation. He is charged with aggravated fraud in the area of ​​contributions, aggravated tax evasion (VAT), aggravated customs offences and non-compliance with the law on the control of precious metals.

In the indictment, the office proposed a suspended sentence of three years and a fine of at least CHF500,000 francs. A ban on entering Switzerland for at least ten years was also requested. The presumption of innocence prevails until a final judgment is handed down.

The mystery of Switzerland’s surging imports of Uzbek and Kazakh gold

This content was published on Switzerland’s imports of gold originating in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have boomed since Russia attacked Ukraine. Trade data and expert analyses suggest some could be surreptitiously coming from Russia in violation of sanctions.

Read more: The mystery of Switzerland’s surging imports of Uzbek and Kazakh gold

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

