Swiss authorities uncover huge gold smuggling operation

Swiss customs officers have uncovered a multi-million-franc gold smuggling operation between Italy and Switzerland. A 65-year-old Italian man is accused of smuggling and selling the precious metal in the Alpine country.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Démantèlement d’un trafic d’or vers la Suisse à plusieurs millions
Original
The Federal Office of Customs and Border Security, in collaboration with the German, Italian and Liechtenstein authorities, successfully dismantled the smuggling organisation, the office wrote on Thursday. Around CHF25 million in royalties were diverted from the Swiss government’s coffers, it said.
More
More
Gold-digging: why some Swiss bury their wealth in the garden
This content was published on
The Swiss sometimes keep their gold in surprising places.
The gold was purchased in Italy, circumventing Italian regulations on the trade in precious metals and tax provisions. Between 2016 and 2021, it was illegally imported to Switzerland by mules or hidden on board vehicles, for example in the dashboard, fuel tank or seat. The gold was then resold in Switzerland
More
More
The shady origins of gold refined in Switzerland
This content was published on
Most of the gold in the world passes through Switzerland. This is a business worth CHF70-CHF90 billion depending on the year.
The Swiss office has filed a legal complaint with the Ticino cantonal criminal court against a 65-year-old Italian man who led the operation. He is charged with aggravated fraud in the area of contributions, aggravated tax evasion (VAT), aggravated customs offences and non-compliance with the law on the control of precious metals.
In the indictment, the office proposed a suspended sentence of three years and a fine of at least CHF500,000 francs. A ban on entering Switzerland for at least ten years was also requested. The presumption of innocence prevails until a final judgment is handed down.
More
More
The mystery of Switzerland’s surging imports of Uzbek and Kazakh gold
This content was published on
Switzerland’s imports of gold originating in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have boomed since Russia attacked Ukraine. Trade data and expert analyses suggest some could be surreptitiously coming from Russia in violation of sanctions.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
The citizenship obstacle course facing spouses of Swiss Abroad
Migros sells Hotelplan tour operator to Germany’s Dertour
This content was published on
The Swiss retailer Migros is selling most of the Hotelplan Group to the German tour operator Dertour. Meanwhile the Hotelplan subsidiary Interhome has been sold to Hometogo.
This content was published on
The flu epidemic in Switzerland is easing. The number of reported cases fell last week, according to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). But the wave may not yet have reached its peak.
Swiss government specifies reconstruction aid in Ukraine
This content was published on
Reconstruction of urban infrastructure, restoration of secure basic services, continuation of emergency aid: these are the goals of the Swiss government in Ukraine over the next few years.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.