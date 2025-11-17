Swiss Federal Railways to extend night train service trial in 2026
Swiss Federal Railways is adapting its national rail timetable on December 14 and plans to introduce a night train service on the Bern-Zurich-Winterthur route.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Federal Railways tested this night-time link on several weekends in spring and autumn, the CH-Media newspaper group reported on Monday. It is thought to be useful for leisure travellers and passengers with early departures from Zurich Airport.
Federal Railways therefore plans to extend the trial in 2026. The night connections would be offered almost every Friday and Saturday night. The train departs from Winterthur at 1.40am and arrives in Bern at 3.04am. A night train leaves Bern at 3am and arrives in Winterthur at 4.32am. Air travellers arrive at Zurich Airport at 4.16am.
More
Swiss night train service to be expanded in major cities
Federal Railways is using the year-round trial to determine demand for night services and the exact routes on which they should run. They are also studying the cost-benefit ratio.
For the new Bern-Olten-Zurich-Airport-Winterthur night service, connections are possible with S-Bahn services in Bern, Olten and Zurich.
Night trains also run almost every weekend between Fribourg-Lausanne and Geneva Airport, Sion and Geneva Airport and Biel-Lausanne with connections to Geneva Airport.
Federal Railways will decide on the continuation of a national night service next year. They also have plans for a round-the-clock weekend service between Zurich and Geneva, Olten and Basel, Bern and Thun, Lausanne and Sion, and Zurich and Chur.
More
Basel-Malmö night train to start in 2026 pending parliamentary approval
Translated from German by DeepL/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.