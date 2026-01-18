Swiss president: Switzerland is ‘almost permanently in crisis mode’

Parmelin said he had been deeply impressed by the great solidarity shown in Switzerland, but also on the part of other countries following the Crans-Montana tragedy. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The tragic bar fire in Crans-Montana is a stark reminder of how unpredictable, uncertain and fragile life can be, declared Swiss President Guy Parmelin in a keynote speech to Swiss People’s Party members in Zurich on Friday. He described Switzerland as being "almost permanently in crisis mode".

3 minutes

RTS Other language: 1 Italiano it Parmelin: “Crans-Montana, conseguenze ancora per molto tempo” Original Read more: Parmelin: “Crans-Montana, conseguenze ancora per molto tempo”

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Referring to the deadly fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, which killed 40 people on New Year’s Eve and seriously injured 116 others, Parmelin said the unpredictable had become the rule and Switzerland, and by extension the Federal Council, had been “almost continuously in crisis mode” for several years.

After an eventful 2025, the Vaud minister in charge of the economics ministry said he had prepared himself for the fact that many things could not be planned during his term as Swiss president. However, it was unimaginable that “the impossible” would happen so soon into 2026, he said.

More

More Crans-Montana: Swiss president addresses nation in open letter This content was published on In an open letter to the Swiss population, Guy Parmelin has promised to draw lessons from the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. Read more: Crans-Montana: Swiss president addresses nation in open letter

“The tragedy in Crans-Montana is a stark reminder of how unpredictable, uncertain and fragile life can be,” said Parmelin.

His thoughts are still with the many people affected, the dead, the injured and their families, he said. “The consequences of this tragedy will be with us for a very long time to come.”

‘Great solidarity’ shown by Swiss and other countries

On a more optimistic note, he underlined how such events also show that Swiss people stand together in difficult times, regardless of their social and political differences.

“I have been deeply impressed by the great solidarity within Switzerland, but also on the part of other countries,” he said.

As a politician, such an event teaches you to remain flexible and pragmatic, he told the assembly. “Our plans, programmes and concepts can be turned upside down overnight.”

More

More Swiss Politics Crans-Montana tragedy highlights limits of Swiss federal system This content was published on The Crans-Montana bar fire has raised questions and criticism abroad: how could such a tragedy occur in Switzerland, which is often viewed as “the land of rules”? An analysis by Swissinfo journalists. Read more: Crans-Montana tragedy highlights limits of Swiss federal system

Albert Rösti absent due to illness

Even without People’s Party guru Christoph Blocher at the podium, this year’s Zurich event was sold out. Marcel Dettling, president of the right-wing party, Thomas Aeschi, chair of the parliamentary group, and numerous lawmakers were present in the audience.

The other People’s Party government minister, Albert Rösti, had to cancel due to illness. He has been suffering from gastroenteritis for the past week.

For almost forty years, the annual Albisgüetli meeting has brought together around 1,000 People’s Party members for political speeches and dinner.

More

More Parmelin elected Swiss President with record result This content was published on Economics Minister Guy Parmelin will be President of the Swiss Confederation for a second time. Read more: Parmelin elected Swiss President with record result

Translated from French by AI/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories