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Swiss prosecutors pursue illegal base jump near Alps guesthouse

Office of the Attorney General conducts proceedings against base jumper at Äscher AI
The Appenzell Inner Rhodes cantonal government filed charges after a video circulated on social media showing a man jumping with a parachute from a rock face near the Äscher guesthouse in the Alpstein region. Keystone-SDA

A man who jumped with a parachute from a rock face near the Äscher mountain guesthouse in eastern Switzerland last summer faces charges after his case was referred to the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, it was reported on Friday.

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Swiss prosecutors pursue illegal base jump near Alps guesthouse
Listening: Swiss prosecutors pursue illegal base jump near Alps guesthouse
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Keystone-SDA

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Damian Dürr, the chief public prosecutor of canton Appenzell Inner Rhodes, told the Keystone‑SDA news agency that the case had been handed over because it falls under federal jurisdiction.

Basejumping is forbidden in Appenzell Inner Rhodes but permitted in some other parts of Switzerland, such as the Lauterbrunnen region in the Bernese Oberland.

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There are no authorised take‑off or landing sites in Appenzell Inner Rhodes for the activity, which is regulated under cantonal Alpine law.

+ Famous cliff-hanging guest house has new management

The cantonal government filed charges after a video circulated on social media showing the man jumping with a parachute from a rock face near the Äscher guesthouse in the Alpstein region.

Translated from German with DeepL/sb

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