Swiss Senate approves package to combat rising healthcare costs

Half of the savings potential, estimated at CHF800 million per year, related to medicine prices. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The Senate agreed to a reform package on Thursday aimed at getting a grip on rising healthcare costs.

Keystone-SDA

It aims to do this through increased coordination, confidential pricing models and cheaper medicines.

Half of the savings potential, estimated at CHF800 million ($892 million) per year, related to medicine prices. The government will in future be able to establish bulk discounts for medicines with a large market volume.

This measure is aimed at a small number of established products which, however, account for a significant proportion of the cost of medicines. The proposal has not yet been discussed by the government or the House of Representatives.

More How drug prices are negotiated in Switzerland and beyond This content was published on Switzerland’s pharmaceutical sector supplies drugs worldwide, but not all countries receive them with the same price tag. Here’s why. Read more: How drug prices are negotiated in Switzerland and beyond

According to the Senate, further money would be saved through the introduction of coordinated care networks. The administration sees potential cost savings of around CHF250 million per year in this area. Although this proposal was roundly defeated in the House of Representatives last September, it is looking at the proposal again.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp/jdp

