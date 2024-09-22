Swiss reject biodiversity and pension reform proposals

The Swiss have rejected an initiative to better protect natural areas and allocate more funds to strengthen dwindling biodiversity, according to initial voting projections on Sunday. A complex proposal to reform the occupational pension scheme has also clearly failed at the ballot box.

Simon Bradley

Born in London, Simon is a multimedia journalist who has worked for www.swissinfo.ch since 2006. He speaks French, German and Spanish and focuses on science, technology and innovation issues. Other language: 1 EN original Русский ru Швейцарцы на референдуме отвергли пенсионную и экологическую реформы Read more: Швейцарцы на референдуме отвергли пенсионную и экологическую реформы

On Sunday, 63% of Swiss voters rejected the biodiversity initiative launched by nature and environmental protection groups, according to a first voting projection by the gfs.bern institute.

The initiative, entitled “For the future of our nature and our landscape”, called for additional resources and more land to better protect biodiversity, nature, landscapes and historic buildings and sites. The campaigners did not say exactly how much more should be spent.

Left-wing parties and the centrist Liberal Green Party backed the initiative. But it was opposed by a broad alliance – the main right-wing and centre-right parties, as well as farming and business groups – which considered it “too extreme and ineffective”. They said current legislation is sufficient to promote biodiversity.

Last year, Switzerland’s Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) said just 13.4% of the Alpine country’s territory was dedicated to biodiversity conservation. The FOEN acknowledges that Swiss biodiversity protection is insufficient, with half of all natural environments and a third of natural spaces threatened.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) meanwhile ranks Switzerland among the top four countries with the highest rates of threatened species in all eight categories of wildlife.

The federal government currently spends around CHF600 million ($706 million) a year on biodiversity. The initiative would have reportedly resulted in additional costs of over CHF400 million a year.

The relatively low-key vote campaign highlighted a gulf between rural and urban populations, as well as divisions among the farming community.

Hard-fought pension reform in the balance

The first gfs.bern voting projection also showed that 69% of voters have rejected the government and parliament’s proposed reform of Switzerland’s occupational pension scheme, the so-called second pillar of the national pension system.

A government plan to revise the occupational pension system, consisting of a package of five measures, was adopted in 2023 by parliament after long debates. Left-wing parties and trade unions then brought a referendum against it.

Supporters of the reform said its guiding principle is to guarantee the sustainable funding of the second pillar, which is under pressure due to an ageing population and low interest rates which affect the investments of pension funds. One important proposed change would have been a reduction in the pension conversion rate – a fixed percentage used to calculate the level of one’s annual pension payments based on the amount of retirement assets saved – from 6.8% to 6%.

While this would have resulted in a smaller annuity, it would have been possible to draw a pension for longer, said supporters. For a transitional period of 15 years, the reduction was meanwhile to be compensated based on age and the amount of retirement capital saved

Complex battle of numbers

Another goal of the reform was to provide better protection for part-time employees and people on lower wages. The threshold for access to the second pillar would have been lowered, allowing some 100,000 people to be newly or better insured. This would have largely benefited part-time workers and women, the government argued.

Opponents, led by unions and left-wing parties, said that people working part time and women would again be penalised. The majority of the population would have ended up facing pension cuts – and this after having to contribute more during their working lives.

