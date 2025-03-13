Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss lawmakers urge tougher stance with criminal asylum seekers

Switzerland must be stricter with criminal asylum seekers
Switzerland must be stricter with criminal asylum seekers Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss lawmakers urge tougher stance with criminal asylum seekers
Listening: Swiss lawmakers urge tougher stance with criminal asylum seekers

The Swiss Senate wants to tighten laws to both restrict the movement of asylum seekers being investigated for crimes and to expel the guilty.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Senators approved two bills to this effect follwowing a similar vote in the House of Representatives. But the Senate narrowly rejected the idea of systematic border controls.

Senators approved, by 30 votes to 10, a motion calling for the systematic expulsion of asylum seekers and holders of residence permits who are criminals.

They also accepted, by 28 votes to 11, a motion to systematically restrict the freedom of movement of asylum seekers as soon as criminal proceedings are initiated against them.

On the other hand, the Senate narrowly refused, by 20 votes to 17, to make border controls systematic. Senators prefer a more flexible committee motion, which has been passed by the House of Representatives.

Translated from French with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jo Fahy

What do you think about advanced health technologies such as freezing cord blood?

Do you have any experience with such solutions? Do you think more or less regulation is needed and why?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR