Zurich police arrest 38 football and hockey fans after violent incidents

Grasshopper's supporters light smoke flares. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Zurich police have investigated 48 cases of fan violence at stadiums in the Swiss city since last autumn and arrested a total of 38 people, Swiss public television, SRF, reports.

2 minutes

SRF

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Among the 48 incidents investigated by a special Zurich police taskforce, 30 were related to the football team FC Zurich, 8 to Grasshopper Club Zurich, and two each for the ice hockey clubs ZSC Lions and EHC Kloten. In six cases, the affiliation could not be determined.

The cantonal police and the Zurich and Winterthur city police have confirmed that 38 people have been arrested, aged between 14 and 36 years old.

A total of 180 dangerous objects have been confiscated, including over 40 knives, as well as pepper spray, and other weapons.

More

More Swiss football boss wants crackdown on individual hooligans This content was published on The head of the Swiss Football League says he prefers a harsher approach to individual hooligans rather than collective punishment measures affecting all fans. Read more: Swiss football boss wants crackdown on individual hooligans

On 26 occasions fans were subject to restrictions under the Hooligan Concordat, an agreement between cantons to combat violence at sporting events. These included bans from certain areas and reporting requirements during matches.

In their campaign against fan violence, the police also focused on minors who were identified during investigations. Their parents were informed, and experts were consulted.

More

More Hooliganism in football: Swiss authorities gamble on tough approach This content was published on A new strategy aims to clamp down on violence via measures including partial stadium closures. Will it work? Read more: Hooliganism in football: Swiss authorities gamble on tough approach

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch