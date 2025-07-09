Zurich police arrest 38 football and hockey fans after violent incidents

Among the 48 incidents investigated by a special Zurich police taskforce, 30 were related to the football team FC Zurich, 8 to Grasshopper Club Zurich, and two each for the ice hockey clubs ZSC Lions and EHC Kloten. In six cases, the affiliation could not be determined.
The cantonal police and the Zurich and Winterthur city police have confirmed that 38 people have been arrested, aged between 14 and 36 years old.
A total of 180 dangerous objects have been confiscated, including over 40 knives, as well as pepper spray, and other weapons.
On 26 occasions fans were subject to restrictions under the Hooligan Concordat, an agreement between cantons to combat violence at sporting events. These included bans from certain areas and reporting requirements during matches.
In their campaign against fan violence, the police also focused on minors who were identified during investigations. Their parents were informed, and experts were consulted.
