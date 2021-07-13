Switzerland issues more flood warnings after heavy thunderstorms

According to SRF, 45.8 mm of rain fell in the capital Bern over a 12-hour period. Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

Switzerland has announced more flood warnings after high winds and heavy rain battered the country between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

This content was published on July 13, 2021 - 13:48

NZZ/Reuters/jcb

Rain, hail and winds of up to 135 kilometres per hour were recorded, Swiss public broadcaster SRF said on Tuesday.

From the Jura mountains in western Switzerland, the thunderstorms swept eastwards across the country, hitting Zurich especially hard. At the time of writing, thunderstorms are moving over canton Ticino in the south.

In the space of one hour over 1,000 telephone calls were made to Zurich’s fire service, as storms and heavy hail caused considerable damage in the city, the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) said.

The storms also caused delays and shutdowns to Zurich’s public transport system, with fallen trees and flooded streets halting tram and bus lines in the city, Reuters reported.

According to SRF, 45.8 mm of rain fell in the capital Bern over a 12-hour period. But at the village of Waldegg just outside Zurich, 31.1 mm of rain were recorded in ten minutes, almost beating the record of 41.1 mm that fell in ten minutes on Lausanne in August 2018.

In the town of Thun, in the Bernese Oberland, wind speeds of up to 64km/h were registered by SRF, and fire services were called out more than any other time in the last 25 years, the NZZ said.

Following the storms, the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) issued “level four” (high danger) flood warningsExternal link for lakes Zurich, Thun and Lucerne (on a scale of 1-5). SRF predicts that further rain, flooding, especially around lakes and rivers, and landslides are likely in the next few days.