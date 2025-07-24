Tom Hayes Says Other Rate-Rigging Convictions ‘All Need to Go’

(Bloomberg) — Tom Hayes, the ex-UBS Group AG trader cleared of manipulating Libor by UK judges, says the other traders convicted of rigging benchmark interest rates should have their cases overturned.

“The other seven convictions they all need to go,” Hayes said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday. “This is a battle in a war, and we won the first battle.”

On Wednesday, the UK Supreme Court quashed the convictions of Hayes and ex-Barclays Plc trader Carlo Palombo, stating that the juries had been misdirected by judges at both criminal trials. Hayes was given an 11 year sentence after appeal for rigging Libor in 2015, while Palombo was jailed for four years in 2019 for manipulating Euribor.

Now his conviction has been overturned, Hayes said that he wasn’t sure of his regulatory status given a ban imposed on him by the Financial Conduct Authority had been stayed.

“That should not now go ahead because I’ve had my conviction overturned,” he said.

Palombo and Hayes were two of nine traders convicted in the UK for manipulating key interest rates, with other traders at Barclays and Deutsche Bank AG handed prison sentences. Two of those pleaded guilty, but all of the convictions followed Hayes’ guilty verdict in a trial that has now been ruled unfair by the highest court in the land.

The scandal — over the fixing of benchmark rates that underpinned more than $350 trillion of loans and securities — burst into public view at time when the banking community still faced outrage after the 2008 financial crisis and led to global fines of almost $10 billion for a dozen banks and brokerages.

The ruling, one of the most high profile financial crime prosecutions in the past decade, should pave the way for several other convictions over tampering the rates setting process to be appealed.

It will also raise serious questions around how embattled Serious Fraud Office can move forward in the latest in a long history of setbacks.

“One thing I think which is instructive is they haven’t sought a retrial,” Hayes said of the SFO. “I actually sort of wanted a retrial to be honest”

–With assistance from Jonathan Browning.

