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Natural lake forms at Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets

A natural lake at Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets (VD)
A natural lake at Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets (VD) Keystone-SDA

A natural lake has formed over the past few weeks on the Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets in canton Vaud in western Switzerland. This temporary lake, with its turquoise-blue hues, is fed by meltwater from the glacier.

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Natural lake forms at Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets
Listening: Natural lake forms at Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets
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Keystone-SDA

The lake forms between May and July, depending on weather conditions. It is particularly visible this year, Glacier 3000 announced in a press release on Wednesday.

+ Swiss glaciers have already used up their winter reserves

The lake can be reached in just a few minutes via the secure Glacier Walk trail. Like all glacial lakes, its size and appearance change naturally as the season progresses, offering an ever-changing spectacle.

For safety reasons, swimming is prohibited. The lake is known as “Le Bain du Diable” (The Devil’s Bath), a nod to the Quille du Diable (Devil’s Keel) located at the other end of the Glacier Walk.

Translated from French, sub-edited by jdp

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR