Swiss canton prepares costly security measures for Olympics in Italy
Graubünden in south-eastern Switzerland anticipates costs of around CHF5.5 million ($6.9 million) for a transport and security concept during the Winter Olympics in Italy. The canton expects thousands of spectators to travel via Graubünden to the venues in Livigno and Bormio.
For the canton of Graubünden, the location of Livigno in particular poses challenges, cantonal authorities wrote in a press release on Wednesday. It expects around a third of the expected 12,000 spectators to travel to this venue via Graubünden on peak days.
Behind the Ofen Pass, the single-lane Munt La Schera tunnel is a bottleneck that “already reacts sensitively to increased traffic volumes under normal conditions”, according to the press release.
Travellers are directed to public transport
The aim of the cantonal concept is now to direct visitors to public transport at an early stage. Shuttle buses will be used to transport as many people as possible through the narrow, 3.5-kilometre-long tunnel in a short space of time. A very frequent service allows 17 bus journeys per hour.
Private vehicles will only be able to drive through the tunnel during certain time slots for a limited number of people.
The estimated costs of CHF5.5 million for traffic management and the safety concept represent a maximum variant. Italy holds out the prospect of a contribution. “If this does not cover the costs, the rest of the costs will be borne by the guests by charging fees for the use of the Park+Ride system and the shuttle service,” the canton added.
The 25th Winter Olympics will take place from February 6 to 22 in the Italian region of Milan-Cortina.
