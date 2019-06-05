This content was published on June 5, 2019 11:29 AM

The accident scene has been cordoned off by police. (© Keystone / Urs Flueeler)

Several maintenance workers have been injured whilst carrying out routine inspection work on a cable car at the much-visited Titlis mountain region in central Switzerland. No tourists were hurt during the accident.

It is not yet known how many Titlis Railwaysexternal link workers have been hurt and there is no information on the extent of their injuries. Rescue workers have rushed to the scene on the Gerschnialp in Engelberg, canton Obwalden, local police confirmed.

Titlis Railways transports some 1.2 million tourists around the popular alpine resort every year, posting turnover of CHF80 million ($80.6 million) last year.

Tourism started to take off in the region with the construction of the Engelberg-Gerschnialp funicular railway in 1913, which was supplemented by the first cable car in 1927.

Today the company operates a total of five cable cars, six chair lifts, a glacier ski lift and the funicular railway. The "Titlis-Express" eight-seater gondola affected by the accident went into operation in 2015. It spans 2.7 kilometres and can transport 2,400 passengers per hour.

Police say further details will be given around noon on Wednesday.

swissinfo.ch/mga

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram