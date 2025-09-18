Swiss watch exports to US take tumble amid high tariffs

Customs duties of 39% on Swiss products imported into the United States came into force on August 7. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss watch exports went into a tailspin in August, after surging in July in response to tariffs imposed by the United States. Shipments of timepieces to the US plummeted by almost a quarter, following a 45% jump in July.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Chute des exportations horlogères vers les Etats-Unis en août Original Read more: Chute des exportations horlogères vers les Etats-Unis en août

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Overall, Swiss watch exports fell by 16.5% in monthly terms to CHF1.64 billion ($2.08 billion), according to statistics published on Thursday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. Over the first eight months of the year, the drop was 1%.

Customs duties of 39% on Swiss products imported into the United States came into force on August 7. In anticipation of their introduction, watch brands experienced a surge in demand in July in the US. But in August, shipments to this market plummeted by 24%, to CHF245.1 million. The United States remains the sector’s main market, with a share of around 15%.

More

More Trade policy Swiss watchmaking industry grapples with spike in US trade tariffs This content was published on The 39% customs duties on Swiss exports to the US, which came into force a month ago, are a big concern for watchmakers. How will they react? Read more: Swiss watchmaking industry grapples with spike in US trade tariffs

This is by far the sharpest decline suffered by any market in August. Hong Kong and China continue to dominate the statistics, recording declines of 13% to CHF116 million and 36% to CHF115.3 million, respectively. These two markets each account for 7% of export volumes. Among the other main markets for Swiss watchmaking, the United Kingdom (-20.5%), Japan (-22.5%) and Singapore (-14.2%) failed to raise their game in a global economic slump.

The negative trend affected all materials, in terms of both volume and number of pieces, according to the federation. Declines were well in excess of 10%, and in some cases as much as 20%, with the “other materials” category down by as much as 30.6% in terms of pieces delivered.

Steel watches limited the damage, with the number of pieces exported falling by “only” 6.9% to 574,100 units. Volumes in francs, however, fell by nearly 14% to CHF524.3 million for this category. In “precious metals”, the federation noted a plunge of 17.3% to CHF617.9 million.

What is your opinion? Join the debate:

External Content

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content