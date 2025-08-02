US tariffs: Trump cites ‘huge’ trade deficit with Switzerland

On Friday, Trump’s 39% tariff announcement put a dampener on Swiss National Day festivities. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

US President Donald Trump has justified the 39% tariff rate imposed on Switzerland with reference to the “huge” trade deficit with the country.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Pour Trump, 40 milliards de déficit = 39% de droits de douane Original Read more: Pour Trump, 40 milliards de déficit = 39% de droits de douane

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Speaking to the press in Washington before leaving for New Jersey on Friday, Trump said “the problem with Switzerland is that we have a $40 billion [CHF32.16 billion] deficit. I spoke to Switzerland yesterday, but we have a $40 billion deficit, it’s a huge deficit”. His remarks were reported by the Italian news agencies ANSA and Adnkronos.

Trump thus corroborated the explanations given earlier on Friday by Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who also currently holds the country’s rotating presidency. According to Keller-Sutter, Trump believes Switzerland “steals” nearly CHF40 billion from the US every year because of the trade deficit.

She interpreted the tariff rate of 39% as being clearly tied to the deficit: “CHF 38.9 billion deficit, 39% customs duties, that’s clear”, Keller-Sutter said.

On the sidelines of National Day celebrations on the Rütli meadow in central Switzerland, Keller-Sutter told journalists that the Swiss government rejected Washington’s “absurd” position and wished to relaunch negotiations.

More

More Swiss government reacts with ‘great regret’ to new US tariffs This content was published on The Swiss government says it will continue to strive for a negotiated solution after the United States imposed 39% tariffs on the Alpine country. Read more: Swiss government reacts with ‘great regret’ to new US tariffs

Translated from French by DeepL/dos

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.