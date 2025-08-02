US tariffs: Trump cites ‘huge’ trade deficit with Switzerland

Speaking to the press in Washington before leaving for New Jersey on Friday, Trump said “the problem with Switzerland is that we have a $40 billion [CHF32.16 billion] deficit. I spoke to Switzerland yesterday, but we have a $40 billion deficit, it’s a huge deficit”. His remarks were reported by the Italian news agencies ANSA and Adnkronos.
Trump thus corroborated the explanations given earlier on Friday by Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who also currently holds the country’s rotating presidency. According to Keller-Sutter, Trump believes Switzerland “steals” nearly CHF40 billion from the US every year because of the trade deficit.
She interpreted the tariff rate of 39% as being clearly tied to the deficit: “CHF 38.9 billion deficit, 39% customs duties, that’s clear”, Keller-Sutter said.
On the sidelines of National Day celebrations on the Rütli meadow in central Switzerland, Keller-Sutter told journalists that the Swiss government rejected Washington’s “absurd” position and wished to relaunch negotiations.
Swiss government reacts with ‘great regret’ to new US tariffs
The Swiss government says it will continue to strive for a negotiated solution after the United States imposed 39% tariffs on the Alpine country.
This content was published on
