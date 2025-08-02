The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Trade policy

US tariffs: Trump cites ‘huge’ trade deficit with Switzerland

Donald Trump
On Friday, Trump’s 39% tariff announcement put a dampener on Swiss National Day festivities. Keystone-SDA
Listening: US tariffs: Trump cites ‘huge’ trade deficit with Switzerland

US President Donald Trump has justified the 39% tariff rate imposed on Switzerland with reference to the “huge” trade deficit with the country.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Speaking to the press in Washington before leaving for New Jersey on Friday, Trump said “the problem with Switzerland is that we have a $40 billion [CHF32.16 billion] deficit. I spoke to Switzerland yesterday, but we have a $40 billion deficit, it’s a huge deficit”. His remarks were reported by the Italian news agencies ANSA and Adnkronos.

Trump thus corroborated the explanations given earlier on Friday by Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who also currently holds the country’s rotating presidency. According to Keller-Sutter, Trump believes Switzerland “steals” nearly CHF40 billion from the US every year because of the trade deficit.

She interpreted the tariff rate of 39% as being clearly tied to the deficit: “CHF 38.9 billion deficit, 39% customs duties, that’s clear”, Keller-Sutter said.

On the sidelines of National Day celebrations on the Rütli meadow in central Switzerland, Keller-Sutter told journalists that the Swiss government rejected Washington’s “absurd” position and wished to relaunch negotiations.

