Trafigura’s Head of Oil Among Group Backing Bolton Wanderers

(Bloomberg) — A group of investors led by Ben Luckock, global head of oil at trading house Trafigura Group, has emerged as a significant minority shareholder in Bolton Wanderers.

The group, which invests in the club through an entity called BMLL Limited, consists of around 25 families, some of whom are also executives at Trafigura. The group is said to now own around 25% to 35% of the shares in the club, according to people familiar with the situation.

Bolton, one of 12 founding members of the English football league in 1888, is currently standing near the top of the third tier. The once-successful club has struggled in recent years, and was rescued from liquidation by Luckock’s brother, Nick, and current Bolton chair Sharon Brittan in 2019, who shared connections via the venture capital industry.

“We’re willing to be very much in the background,” Ben Luckock said in an interview with Bloomberg. “I’ve got a huge amount of trust in my brother and zero interest in delving into any control aspects.”

Ben Luckock, who first invested about two years ago, said that the size of the group’s shareholding had “drifted up over time” and that he’d got involved after having been convinced by his brother’s sensible approach to investing in a football team. “Some of the hard yards had already been done by then,” he said.

Commodities investors were once one of the biggest backers of English football. Russian steel magnate Alisher Usmanov held stakes in Arsenal FC and backed Everton FC, Roman Abramovich owned Chelsea FC, and Indian steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal still has a minority stake in Queens Park Rangers.

More recently, chemical magnate Jim Ratcliffe has bought a stake in Manchester United. Torbjörn Törnqvist, the co-founder of energy trader Gunvor Group, also owns sailing team Artemis Racing, while Ivan Glasenberg, the former chief executive officer of Glencore, last year bought elite cycling brand Pinarello. Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, majority owner and chairman of Sunderland AFC, is the scion of the family that runs one of the world’s biggest agricultural merchants.

While Bolton Wanderers is smaller in scale, there remains ambition to reinstate the club in the higher levels of English football, after it was relegated from the Premier League in 2012.

But running football teams can be an expensive business. Broadcast income for Premier League clubs is over £100 million ($127 million) a year, compared to less than £10 million a year lower down the pyramid. But each time a team climbs a league, it generally has to invest further in its playing squad to remain in that league or move up again.

And like most clubs in the lower leagues of English football, Bolton normally makes a loss. In the last set of accounts for the club’s holding company, Football Ventures, the club lost £3.7 million in 2022, from revenue of £13.8 million.

“Everyone’s in for the journey and is aware that it costs more to run a Championship club,” said Ben Luckock. “You need to look at what you are doing with recruiting and trade sensibly,” he said.

Before joining Trafigura in 2007, Australian Ben Luckock spent 10 years with BP as a crude oil trader. Last year he was made sole head of Trafigura’s oil department, which trades over 260 million tons of crude and oil products per year.

Both he and his brother Nick were aware of how much Bolton meant to the local community. When Nick joined the board after the takeover, the club was £160 million in debt. Then Covid happened, which meant fans were unable to attend matches for many months. Some loans were subsequently renegotiated, according to details on the UK’s Companies House, while a pandemic-related government loan was converted into club equity.

“I think supporters believe in what we are doing,” Nick said.

Attendance at home matches has risen from around 8,000 to 20,000. Nick said the aim is to fund the club through equity and a fan-led bond. Last year the club raised £4.5 million through a fan-supported bond scheme.

Bolton’s management team, including the first team coach, also has equity in the club, something fairly unique in football but which both Luckocks say helps keep them aligned with ownership that also includes Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason.

The brothers recalled that a group of around 80 people related to the investors made a trip last season to see Bolton play at Wembley, England’s national stadium, half of whom were the investors’ children. Many of the investors’ children now regularly wear the Bolton colors in and around Geneva, Switzerland, where Trafigura is headquartered.

“You can’t overestimate the value we are getting through our kids,” Ben Luckock said. “Everybody feels good about the investment.”

