Travis Perkins names former Taylor Wimpey boss as new CEO

(Reuters) – British construction materials firm Travis Perkins on Wednesday named Pete Redfern as it new CEO, succeeding Nick Roberts who will step down on Sept. 16 after five years at the helm.

Until 2022, Redfern was CEO of Taylor Wimpey, one of the UK’s largest home construction firms.

Travis Perkins also named Geoff Drabble, currently chair of DS Smith, as its new chair designate and said his appointment will be effective Oct.1.

The changes at the top come at a time when Britain’s biggest supplier of building materials is navigating another year of challenging demand.

In March, current chief Roberts announced his intention to step down and a month later Chair Jasmine Whitbread decide to leave the company.

