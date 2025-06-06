UBS Confirms 2025 Payout Plans After Swiss Bank Law Proposals

(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG said it will carry out its plans to make payouts to shareholders this year as previously announced after the Swiss government published proposals for a reform of banking laws.

It said it will update on its “2026 capital returns ambitions” when it discloses fourth-quarter results, it said in a statement on Friday. That event is slated to happen early next year.

The Swiss government earlier in the day proposed a host of new bank rules that it estimated could increase UBS’s capital requirements by as much as $26 billion. The rules won’t take effect for about a decade and they can yet change as they go through Switzerland’s complex legislative process.

The bank “supports most of the regulatory proposals,” according to the statement. “However, UBS strongly disagrees with the extreme increase in capital requirements that has been proposed. These changes would result in capital requirements that are neither proportionate nor internationally aligned.”

