UBS Extends Debt Sales Spree After Quarterly Earnings Beat

(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG is diving into the euro bond market with a two-tranche sale of notes, days after raising dollar debt following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

The Swiss lender is offering euro benchmark-sized senior HoldCo debt due in six and 11 years, according to a person with knowledge of the sale, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Both notes can be called a year earlier than maturity.

Today’s deal follows UBS’s $2 billion offering of perpetual callable notes in the US market last week, split across two tranches. That sale proved popular with investors, who placed orders of more than $16 billion across the two portions, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The offerings come as the bank continues to manage its capital structure following its acquisition of Credit Suisse and as it posted second-quarter net income that beat average estimates, sending its shares to the highest since March, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The lender also signaled that future earnings should be supported by the prospect of cooling global trade tensions.

It’s offering the euro six-year notes at about 120 basis points above midswaps and the 11-year tranche at about 150 basis points above midswaps. The debt will be counted as part of its total loss-absorbing capacity, or TLAC, helping it to meet regulatory capital requirements.

UBS Investment Bank, Commerzbank AG, Danske Bank A/S, DZ Bank and Swedbank AB are serving as bookrunners for the transaction, which is expected to price later on Tuesday.

Two other borrowers are also offering debt today. Wendel SE has opened books on its planned €500 million ($578 million) sale of eight-year notes, while DNB Bank ASA is selling €500 million of senior preferred floating-rate notes in its first public debt deal since May, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

