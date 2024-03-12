UK deploys HMS Diamond warship to Red Sea to protect shipping

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will deploy its HMS Diamond warship to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to take over from HMS Richmond in defending commercial shipping in the region, the government said on Tuesday.

“Britain continues to be at the forefront of the international response to the Houthis’ dangerous attacks on commercial vessels, which have claimed the lives of international mariners,” Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement.