Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ukraine hits munitions depot inside Russia with drones – source

This content was published on
1 minute

By Tom Balmforth

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian drones hit a munitions depot inside Russia overnight and there was a “high chance” of explosions at Russian military-industrial sites in the near future, a security source said on Sunday.

The source, who asked to remain anonymous, told Reuters the 9,000 sq. metre munitions storage facility was in the Russian region of Voronezh, which borders a chunk of northeastern Ukraine occupied by Russia since 2022.

Russia stored surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, tank and artillery shells, and bullets at the depot, according to the source.

According to the source, the depot was near the village of Sergeyevka, which is about 85 miles from the nearest Kyiv-controlled territory.

Since Russia invaded it in 2022, Ukraine has been building a fleet of long-range drones to give it the ability to strike targets deep inside Russia.

“In the nearest future, there remains a high chance of sudden detonations at Russian military-industrial facilities, which are working (to supply) the war against Ukraine,” the source said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
36 Likes
47 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
24 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR