US, European Stock Futures Rise Ahead of PCE Data: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US and European stock futures rose on Friday as investors awaited the release of key US inflation data ahead of a widely expected interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Euro Stoxx 50 indexes rose 0.2%, while those for the Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.4%. A gauge of Asian shares erased an earlier decline of as much as 0.7%, and was on course for a second week of gains. A measure of the dollar edged lower, heading for its fourth weekly decline in five.

The MSCI All Country Index of global stocks has rebounded over the past two weeks to be within just 0.5% of a record closing high reached in late October. Those gains have partly reflected easing concerns over tech valuations as well as growing confidence among traders that the Fed will deliver a 25-basis point interest-rate cut at its last meeting of the year.

“Equity markets have recovered most of their November losses, almost fully pricing in a rate cut at the FOMC meeting next week,” strategists at Barclays Plc led by Emmanuel Cau wrote in a note. “Seasonally, the last two weeks of the year are usually the best for equities, hence FOMO is in full swing again,” they wrote, referring to the fear-of-missing-out sentiment among investors.

Fed officials will later on Friday get a dated reading on their preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures price index. The September income and spending report — also delayed because of a government shutdown — is due to be released as well.

Friday’s figures will include the PCE index and a core measure that excludes food and energy. Economists project a third-straight 0.2% increase in the core index. That would keep the year-over-year figure hovering a little below 3%, a sign that inflationary pressures are stable, yet sticky.

Central banks were a focus in Asia too. The yen gained against the dollar and Japanese bond futures edged lower after people familiar with the matter said Bank of Japan officials are ready to raise rates at their policy meeting later this month, provided there’s no major shock to the economy or financial markets. India’s bond yields fell and stocks extended gains after the central bank cut its benchmark rate as expected.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin hovered around $92,000 while copper rose to a record amid fresh impetus from a bullish price outlook from Citigroup Inc. Silver climbed, reversing an earlier decline.

Meanwhile, shares of Moore Threads Technology Co., a Chinese artificial intelligence chipmaker, surged more than 500% in its Shanghai trading debut after raising 8 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) in the year’s second-largest onshore initial public offering.

‘Not Collapsing’

Treasury yields steadied after government bonds were sold off on Thursday, when data showed signs of resilience in the jobs market. Applications for US unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest in more than three years, indicating that employers are still largely holding onto workers despite a wave of recent layoffs.

Separate data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas showed announced layoffs at US companies fell last month after surging in October, but were still the highest for any November in three years.

Even so, bets on a Fed reduction remained intact.

“There remain some negative payroll employment readings. But the US labor market is not collapsing based on timely data and reports that have leading indicator properties,” said Don Rissmiller at Strategas. “We continue to believe the Fed will cut the fed funds rate again by 25 basis points in December.”

Policymakers will not yet have the government’s November jobs report in hand for their meeting next week. The report, originally due Dec. 5, was delayed until Dec. 16 as a result of the record-long government shutdown. That release will also include October payrolls figures.

Meanwhile, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said the Fed should cut rates at its meeting next week and predicted a reduction of 25 basis points as speculation grows that President Donald Trump is readying his nomination to lead the central bank.

Corporate News

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. has entered exclusive negotiations to sell its film and TV studios and HBO Max streaming service to Netflix Inc., according to people familiar with the discussions. Meta Platforms Inc. shares jumped 3.4% after people familiar with the matter said executives are considering budget cuts for the metaverse group. Australian data center group NextDC Ltd. and ChatGPT-developer OpenAI agreed to partner on the development of a large-scale data center in Sydney. NextDC’s shares jumped. The cloud-computing startup Fluidstack is in talks to raise roughly $700 million in a funding round that would value the company at $7 billion, according to a person familiar with the situation. Nvidia Corp. would be barred from shipping advanced artificial intelligence chips to China under bipartisan legislation unveiled Thursday in a bid to codify existing US restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductors to the Chinese market. Jane Street Group’s record haul this year has been boosted by savvy bets on the artificial intelligence boom that are showing up as big gains in its trading results, according to people familiar with the matter. Fullerton Fund Management Co., controlled by Temasek Holdings Pte, is winding down its China private fund businesses including an eight-year-old hedge fund unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. plans to team up with Morgan Stanley in asset management, deepening their 17-year partnership. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 6:31 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.7% Japan’s Topix fell 1% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.7% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1657 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 154.61 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0658 per dollar The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3345 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $92,005.39 Ether rose 1.3% to $3,163.44 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.10% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.77% Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.43% Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.68% Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $4,224.97 an ounce West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $59.54 a barrel This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson and Winnie Hsu.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.