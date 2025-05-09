US Stocks Steady as Investors Stay Focused on China Talks

(Bloomberg) — US stocks were little changed Friday as traders weighed comments from President Donald Trump suggesting that an 80% tariff on China seemed right, just as negotiations between the two countries are set to begin on Saturday.

The S&P 500 Index was unchanged by 11:45 a.m. in New York, while the Nasdaq 100 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.1%. The Russell 2000 Index slipped 0.2%. If the moves hold, the S&P 500 will end the week with a small decline, after two straight weeks of gains.

Among individual stocks, shares of Expedia Group Inc. sank 7% after the company cut its full-year outlook for gross bookings and revenue, citing weaker-than-expected domestic and inbound travel demand in the US early in the year. Chip stocks rose after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s revenue jumped 48% in April, as electronics firms rushed to secure essential components before global tariffs took effect. Lyft Inc. jumped 22% after reporting better-than-expected gross bookings in the first quarter — a sharp contrast with the disappointing results from larger ride-hailing rival Uber Technologies Inc.

Investors remained focused on the stream of trade-related developments. Trump, in a social-media post Friday morning, said “80% Tariff on China seems right! Up to Scott B,” referring to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao during a meeting with Russia’s Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov in Moscow said the country’s decision to hold trade talks with US is based on “thorough evaluation.”

Meanwhile, European leaders presented a united front, with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz saying individual member states won’t strike side deals and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen indicating that a concrete proposal is needed for any serious talks with Washington.

“Trade anticipation should drive trading today and specifically any ‘chatter’ about expectations for this weekend’s US/China trade meeting in Geneva,” said Tom Essaye of the Sevens Report.

Some market strategists are continuing to urge caution. On Friday, Bank of America Corp.’s Michael Hartnett warned that the stunning rebound in US stocks is likely over. While equities had “correctly” rallied on optimism around lower tariffs in the second quarter, the strategist said, he does not see further gains as investors “buy the expectation, sell the fact.”

In fact, an analysis from Bloomberg Intelligence found that a stock-market indicator has entered a phase historically associated with the worst return prospects for the S&P 500. BI’s Equity Market Regime Model, which tracks the benchmark stock gauge — fell into a cautious zone in March and April, according to data compiled by Gina Martin Adams and Gillian Wolff.

Investors are also paying attention to a host of Fed speakers on Friday, including John Williams, Austan Dean Goolsbee and Christopher Waller.

Outside of the US, unemployment rate in Canada for April soared back to a level last seen in November, the highest since January 2017 outside of the pandemic.

In geopolitics, the tensions between India and Pakistan continue, with India saying it “neutralized” Pakistani drone and missile attacks targeting several military sites on Thursday night. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country is “on the same page” with US and other allies regarding the initiative for truce that lasts 30 days or more.

