US Tech Selloff Presses On; Target Tumbles 10%: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street is headed for a fourth day of losses as investors back away from the tech stock rally. Target Corp. and Estee Lauder Cos. shares fell in early trading.

Contracts for the S&P 500 slid 0.1%. Target tumbled more than 10% in premarket after picking an insider as chief executive officer to help regain its footing. Estee Lauder fell 8.2%. Nvidia Corp. steadied after Tuesday’s slump, even as most members of the Magnificent Seven extended declines. Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.3%.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

In Europe, the stock benchmark rose 0.3%, putting it within a whisker of a new high. US Treasuries were little changed, with the 10-year yield at 4.30%. Brent crude rose more than 1% to around $66.50 a barrel. The dollar traded flat.

Investors pared back positions in tech amid growing concern that the S&P 500’s recent record-breaking rally has run too far, too fast and has leaned heavily on a few growth leaders. That momentum will get a further test this week as focus turns to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak on Friday with traders betting on a September cut in interest rates.

“This was a textbook case of profit-taking after a powerful tech rally,” wrote Bjarne Breinholt Thomsen, head of cross-asset strategy at Danske Bank A/S. “Yesterday’s move does not alter our tactical stance. On fundamentals alone, we would likely overweight tech. But when factoring in stretched positioning and valuations, we remain neutral.”+

In the UK, money markets kept wagers on Bank of England interest-rate cuts broadly steady, seeing around a 45% chance of another reduction by year-end after inflation climbed for a second month in July. A full quarter-point cut had been expected earlier this month. Gilts rose, with the two-year yield falling five basis points at 3.92%. The pound fluctuated.

Meanwhile, investors are waiting to hear whether Powell will validate current market expectations or counter them by stressing that fresh economic data arriving before the next policy meeting could alter the outlook. They’re also scanning for hints about how the Fed foresees the pace of rate cuts extending into next year.

“If we get an indication that they are more inclined to cutting interest rates, that will be more supportive again,” HSBC Head of APAC Equity Strategy Herald van der Linde said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“The selloff for Nvidia ahead its earnings next week is the biggest factor for global tech investors. Given that Nvidia is coming off a huge rally since April it looks like being a headwind for stocks in the days ahead.”

—Mark Cranfield, MLIV

Corporate News:

Thoma Bravo is in advanced talks to buy human resources software provider Dayforce Inc. in what would be one of its largest-ever deals. Estée Lauder Cos. issued a weak profit outlook for its fiscal year, dragged down in part by tariff costs. Lowe’s Cos. agreed to buy Foundation Building Materials, a North American distributor of drywall and other building products, for about $8.8 billion in cash. McDonald’s Corp. is lowering the cost of its combo meals, after consumers were left sticker-shocked by Big Mac meals that climbed to $18 in some places, the Wall Street Journal reported. La-Z-Boy Inc. shares tumbled 24% in premarket trading after the home furniture retailer posted weaker-than-expected first-quarter adjusted earnings. Target Corp. named veteran Michael Fiddelke as its next chief executive officer, betting that the insider will revive the storied retailer struggling with weak sales. Xiaomi Corp. intends to sell its first electric vehicle in Europe by 2027, declaring plans to take on Tesla Inc. and BYD Co. globally after gaining traction with its year-old Chinese EV business. Novo Nordisk A/S implemented a global hiring freeze as the Danish drugmaker seeks to cut costs and regain its footing in the competitive market for weight-loss treatments. Truist Financial Corp. is planning to invest in branches and premier banking over the next five years as it focuses on growth after becoming one of the largest regional banks headquartered in the Southeast through its 2019 merger. Temasek Holdings Pte is mulling one of its biggest overhauls in years, potentially reorganizing the firm into three investment vehicles in a bid to boost returns and efficiencies, according to people familiar with the matter. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 8:29 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1652 The British pound was little changed at $1.3482 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 147.47 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $113,698.51 Ether rose 0.6% to $4,184.23 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.30% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.74% Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.70% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3% to $63.13 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $3,337.57 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.