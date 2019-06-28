The Formula E race attracted 130,000 visitors to Bern.

(© Ppr Media Relations Ag / Valentin Flauraud)

The organisers of the Julius Baer Swiss E-Prix electric car race held in Bern on June 22 will be filing a complaint against protesters for acts of vandalism.

Around a thousand demonstrators took to the streets of the Swiss capital Bern two days before the race to protest against the environment impact of organising the event. Demonstrators made their point by cycling around the race track on the streets of Bern and some posters and banners were torn down.

The parent company of Formula E in London is filing a complaint against unknown persons, Pascal Derron, holder of the licence for Switzerland of Formula E, told Newsnet/Berner Zeitung on Friday.

For contractual reasons, posters featuring sponsors must be visible during the race and therefore had to be replaced. Television and power cables had also been cut. The organisers estimate the damages at CHF400,000 (almost $410,000) due to additional transport and production costs.

Derron pointed out that surveillance cameras have filmed the perpetrators of vandalism, who can easily be identified. "These are middle-aged people," he added.

The Formula E race attracted 130,000 visitors to Bern.

Bicycle protest Environmental protestors object to Bern Formula E race Around a thousand demonstrators took to the streets of Bern to protest against the forthcoming Formula E motor race. This content was published on June 20, 2019 9:41 PM





SDA-Keystone/ac

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram