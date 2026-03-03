2025 judged an excellent year for Swiss wine

Thanks to good weather, 2025 vintage is of "excellent" quality Keystone-SDA

Swiss winegrowers produced wine of 'excellent quality' last year thanks to favourable weather conditions. After a poor year in terms of volume in 2024 due to bad weather, the harvest volume rose to 82 million litres of wine.

This is seven million litres more than in the previous year (+9.3%), as announced by the Federal Office for Agriculture (FOAG) on Tuesday. However, this is around nine million litres less than the ten-year average of 90 million litres.

The 2025 wine year began dry and mild, and flowering was also positive, it added. The rather early harvest was sometimes affected by rain at the end of August and in September.

Harvest volumes varied depending on the region. With a harvest volume of 13.7 million litres, German-speaking Switzerland recorded the largest increase of almost a third. In western Switzerland, the increase was more modest at 6.3% to 64.4 million litres.

In Italian-speaking Switzerland (Ticino and Misox), 3.4 million litres were produced, which corresponds to a year-on-year decline of 8.1%. This decline was mainly due to unfavourable weather conditions during flowering and the grape harvest as well as the Japanese beetle infestation in Mendrisiotto.

Economically difficult conditions

The 2025 grape harvest took place under economically difficult conditions for viticulture, the FOAG continued. This was due to high production costs, declining sales and high stock levels.

The total area under vines in Switzerland in 2025 was 14,432 hectares. This is 52 hectares less than in 2024 (-0.4%). At its meeting last Wednesday, the government decided to implement the parliamentary resolution to promote structural change in viticulture with funding of CHF10 million.

