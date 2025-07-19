Plant-based meat market in Switzerland set to grow to CHF361 million by 2030

Switzerland’s market for plant-based meat alternatives has a potential value of around CHF242 million ($302 million) this year, according to recent estimates from data platform Statista.

The market is set to keep growing, with forecasts suggesting it could reach CHF361 million by 2030. That would mean annual growth of around 10%.

However, vegetarian and vegan sausages and steaks are likely to remain a niche market. For context, overall food sales in Switzerland currently stand at nearly CHF39 billion. Of that, meat is the biggest category, accounting for around CHF7.5 billion.

