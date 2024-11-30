Listening: Only 4.1% of cars in Switzerland are electric
Electric cars are still a rarity in Switzerland. Currently, 4.1% of registered cars run exclusively on electricity. There are some major differences between the cantons, according to an energy report External linkpublished by Energie Schweiz and Geoimpact.
The canton of Zug is the leader with an e-car share of 8.7% of the car population, ahead of Zurich (5.2%) and Vaud (4.3%). The cantons of Uri (2.8%), Geneva (3.0%) and Neuchâtel (3.0%) have the lowest share of electric cars.
In terms of new registrations, the market share of electric cars this year is slightly lower than last year at almost 19%. Petrol cars (30%) and hybrids (33%) are currently more popular.
