Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

Only 4.1% of cars in Switzerland are electric

electric cars Switzerland energy transition
Electric cars remain a relatively rare sight in Switzerland. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Only 4.1% of cars in Switzerland are electric
Listening: Only 4.1% of cars in Switzerland are electric

Electric cars are still a rarity in Switzerland. Currently, 4.1% of registered cars run exclusively on electricity. There are some major differences between the cantons, according to an energy report External linkpublished by Energie Schweiz and Geoimpact.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA/ds

+ Electric cars pass tipping point

The canton of Zug is the leader with an e-car share of 8.7% of the car population, ahead of Zurich (5.2%) and Vaud (4.3%). The cantons of Uri (2.8%), Geneva (3.0%) and Neuchâtel (3.0%) have the lowest share of electric cars.

In terms of new registrations, the market share of electric cars this year is slightly lower than last year at almost 19%. Petrol cars (30%) and hybrids (33%) are currently more popular.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
93 Likes
95 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
8 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How have recent political and economic events influenced your trust in the Swiss government?

For the first time, those who distrust the government outnumber those who trust it. Why?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Black Friday gets off to a slow start in stationary retail

More

Black Friday gets off to a slow start in Swiss shops

This content was published on Black Friday has established itself as one of the biggest shopping events in Switzerland in recent years. On Friday, however, business was rather slow, especially in the stores.

Read more: Black Friday gets off to a slow start in Swiss shops
Valais fights against the spread of the Japanese beetle

More

Swiss canton fights spread of Japanese beetle

This content was published on The invasive Japanese beetle has been discovered in Valais, southwestern Switzerland. The canton now wants to stop the spread of the voracious plant pest.

Read more: Swiss canton fights spread of Japanese beetle
wallet

More

Court overturns minimum wages in Zurich and Winterthur

This content was published on The administrative court of canton Zurich has annulled the ordinance on the introduction of a municipal minimum wage in the Swiss cities of Zurich and Winterthur. It said the ordinances violated cantonal law.

Read more: Court overturns minimum wages in Zurich and Winterthur
Cern ends cooperation with institutes from Russia and Belarus

More

CERN ends cooperation with institutes from Russia and Belarus

This content was published on The cooperation agreement between CERN and Russia and Belarus will be terminated on Saturday, as previously announced. The move is a reaction to the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: CERN ends cooperation with institutes from Russia and Belarus
Swiss Air Force downsizes

More

Swiss Air Force reduces displays to save money

This content was published on The Swiss Air Force wants to halve the number of its demonstrations and exhibitions to save money. Participation abroad is planned only in exceptional cases from the beginning of 2025.

Read more: Swiss Air Force reduces displays to save money

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR