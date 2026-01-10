Moment of silence for Crans-Montana victims at Adelboden Ski World Cup

A minute's silence was observed at 10:21am on Saturday in Adelboden, canton Bern, before the first round of the men's giant slalom at the Ski World Cup. The organisers paid tribute to the victims of the fire in Crans-Montana.

Français fr Minute de silence à la Coupe du monde à Adelboden Original Read more: Minute de silence à la Coupe du monde à Adelboden

Already on Friday, a national day of mourning, festivities marking the opening of the Adelboden Ski World Cup had been reduced to a minimum out of respect for the 40 dead and 116 injured in the New Year’s fire in Crans-Montana. The organisers wanted to show their solidarity.

+ Learn more about the national day of mourning for victims of the Crans-Montana fire

A place of meditation was set up in the chapel at the World Cup site. Shops and restaurants in the Bernese Oberland village remained open. The race programme will go ahead as planned this weekend, but will be punctuated by moments of remembrance.

