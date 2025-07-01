Mpox virus can also infect the brain, say Swiss scientists

According to a new study, the Mpox virus can also infect the brain Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Mpox virus can also infect the human brain and damage brain cells. In view of the recent worldwide increase in Mpox cases, these new findings are of great importance, according to the University of Bern.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Das Mpox-Virus kann laut einer neuen Studie auch das Hirn befallen Original Read more: Das Mpox-Virus kann laut einer neuen Studie auch das Hirn befallen

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This is not only for virology and neurobiology, but also from a public health perspective, the university and the Institute of Virology and Immunology (IVI) wrote in a press release on Monday.

The disease Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, has spread rapidly in many countries in recent years. The disease is often mild, with flu-like symptoms and a rash. However, serious complications can also occur, as the university emphasised. Around 3% of all people infected with the Mpox virus (MPXV) between 1985 and 2021 developed neurological symptoms such as seizures or encephalitis. Some cases were fatal.

+US withdrawal from WHO puts global health in jeopardy

Impact on nervous system little studied

Nevertheless, the extent to which the virus affects the human central nervous system is still poorly understood, according to the University of Bern. In collaboration with Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) and the Spiez Federal Laboratory, researchers from the University of Bern and the IVI therefore investigated whether the virus can spread in the human brain.

+ WHO calls for fair and equal access to mpox vaccines

To do this, they used so-called brain organoids, three-dimensional mini-brains grown in the laboratory from human stem cells. These were exposed to a virus sample that had been isolated from a patient during the 2022 Mpox outbreak.

The scientists then observed how the virus spread from cell to cell. This led to the formation of so-called neuritic beads, bead-like thickenings that are also known from neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. The formation of these thickenings precedes the death of the nerve cells.

The research team also tested the effect of the antiviral drug Tecovirimat. The treatment was able to significantly reduce the viral load in the brain organoids. The results were published on Monday in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch