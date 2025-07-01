Swiss electricity prices predicted to fall in 2026

According to a survey, electricity prices will fall in 2026 Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Electricity prices in 2026 are likely to be lower than this year, according to a survey. The main reason is the fall in prices on the electricity market, the Association of Swiss Electricity Companies said on Tuesday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Selon une enquête, les prix de l’électricité baisseront en 2026 Original Read more: Selon une enquête, les prix de l’électricité baisseront en 2026

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Of the 318 electricity companies contacted by the association, 68 took part in the survey. According to a press release from the Association of Swiss Electricity Companies (AES), only 25 of them were able to indicate their absolute electricity tariffs for next year. The median reduction in their tariffs is therefore between 3% and 4%.

The 43 other electricity companies did not provide concrete figures for their tariffs, but gave qualitative responses. Most of them have also announced lower electricity prices for next year, writes the AES.

+ Will Switzerland face an energy crunch this winter?

The final electricity prices for 2026 will be published at the beginning of September by the Federal Electricity Commission (Elcom), the AES writes.

“A downward trend in prices is emerging”, said Elcom director Urs Meister at the beginning of May this year. It can be assumed that energy prices will stabilise at a higher level than before the energy crisis, but that they will be well below the level reached during the crisis.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch