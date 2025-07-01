The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Swiss electricity prices predicted to fall in 2026

According to a survey, electricity prices will fall in 2026
According to a survey, electricity prices will fall in 2026 Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss electricity prices predicted to fall in 2026
Listening: Swiss electricity prices predicted to fall in 2026

Electricity prices in 2026 are likely to be lower than this year, according to a survey. The main reason is the fall in prices on the electricity market, the Association of Swiss Electricity Companies said on Tuesday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Of the 318 electricity companies contacted by the association, 68 took part in the survey. According to a press release from the Association of Swiss Electricity Companies (AES), only 25 of them were able to indicate their absolute electricity tariffs for next year. The median reduction in their tariffs is therefore between 3% and 4%.

The 43 other electricity companies did not provide concrete figures for their tariffs, but gave qualitative responses. Most of them have also announced lower electricity prices for next year, writes the AES.

+ Will Switzerland face an energy crunch this winter?

The final electricity prices for 2026 will be published at the beginning of September by the Federal Electricity Commission (Elcom), the AES writes.

“A downward trend in prices is emerging”, said Elcom director Urs Meister at the beginning of May this year. It can be assumed that energy prices will stabilise at a higher level than before the energy crisis, but that they will be well below the level reached during the crisis.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
54 Likes
57 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Switzerland and Côte d'Ivoire sign agreement on cultural assets

More

Switzerland and Ivory Coast sign agreement on cultural assets

This content was published on Culture Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider signed an agreement on cultural assets with Ivorian Culture Minister Françoise Remarck in Côte d'Ivoire on Monday. It is the first of its kind to be concluded with a country from the region.

Read more: Switzerland and Ivory Coast sign agreement on cultural assets
Aargau cantonal police capture a king snake in Veltheim AG

More

Kingsnake captured in Swiss garden

This content was published on A snake almost one-and-a-half metres long was discovered on Saturday in a garden in Veltheim, northern Switzerland. It was a red, black and white kingsnake.

Read more: Kingsnake captured in Swiss garden
The federal government is working on a new Swiss identity card with a chip

More

New Swiss biometric ID card planned for 2026

This content was published on A biometric Swiss identity card (ID) is expected to be available in Switzerland by the end of 2026. The Federal Office of Police and its federal and cantonal partners are working on a new ID card that features a chip.

Read more: New Swiss biometric ID card planned for 2026

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR