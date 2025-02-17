Swiss bar cleared of racism after stopping white reggae gig

Acquittal in the trial of the white reggae band in Bern Keystone-SDA

A Swiss bar has been cleared of racial discrimination for stopping a white reggae band gig in response to customer complaints.

Customers at the Brasserie Lorraine in Bern had accused the band of cultural appropriation.

The youth wing of the rightwing Swiss People’s Party filed a complaint against the venue for violating the anti-racist penal code. But a Swiss court acquitted the bistro’s operators on Monday.

The collective running the alternative establishment objected to a CHF3,000 fine after the complaint was first lodged.

In 2022, the Brasserie Lorrain had put an end to a concert by the white reggae group Lauwarm, following complaints from spectators who said they were uncomfortable because the musicians were playing reggae and some were wearing dreadlocks. They considered this to be cultural appropriation.

