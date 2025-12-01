Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus delivers to US again
The Nidwalden-based aircraft manufacturer Pilatus is once again exporting to the United States, the Neue Zürcher Zeitung reports. The company had temporarily suspended deliveries in the summer due to uncertainties surrounding the tariffs imposed by the US.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Pilatus has since resumed deliveries of the PC-12 and PC-24 to the United States, its main market, according to the newspaper. Both aircraft are primarily used for business trips.
Like all Swiss suppliers in the aviation sector, the aircraft manufacturer is not subject to US tariffs. Nevertheless, Pilatus is sticking to its plans for an assembly plant in the US state of Florida, the newspaper wrote.
+ Swiss economic outlook brightens after US trade deal
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.