All 40 deceased victims of Crans-Montana bar fire identified

This was announced by the authorities of the canton of Valais on the evening of 4 January. The identification of the 16 unidentified victims is now complete. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

All 40 of the victims of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve have been identified. This was announced by the Valais cantonal authorities on Sunday evening.

2 minutes

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Identification operations carried out by the Valais Cantonal Police, the DVI (Disaster Victim Identification) and the Institute of Forensic Medicine identified 16 new victims who died in the fire on January 1 at the Le Constellation bar, the police said in a statement on Sunday evening.

Among the deceased were two 15-year-old Swiss women, one 22-year-old Swiss woman, one 24-year-old Swiss-French dual national, one 16-year old Italian woman, one 15-year-old Italian woman, one 16-year-old Italian man, one 22-yera-old Portuguese woman and one 17-year-old Belgian woman.

+ Swiss press question lax regulations in Crans-Montana bar fireExternal link

Also among those identified were a 33-year-old French woman, a 26-year-old French woman, a 23-year-old French man, a 20-year-old French man, a 17-year-old French man, a 14-year old French man and a 15-year-old triple national (France/Israel/UK), according to a statement from the public prosecutor’s office.

Adapted from German by AI/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories