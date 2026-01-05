All 40 deceased victims of Crans-Montana bar fire identified
All 40 of the victims of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve have been identified. This was announced by the Valais cantonal authorities on Sunday evening.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Identification operations carried out by the Valais Cantonal Police, the DVI (Disaster Victim Identification) and the Institute of Forensic Medicine identified 16 new victims who died in the fire on January 1 at the Le Constellation bar, the police said in a statement on Sunday evening.
Among the deceased were two 15-year-old Swiss women, one 22-year-old Swiss woman, one 24-year-old Swiss-French dual national, one 16-year old Italian woman, one 15-year-old Italian woman, one 16-year-old Italian man, one 22-yera-old Portuguese woman and one 17-year-old Belgian woman.
+ Swiss press question lax regulations in Crans-Montana bar fireExternal link
Also among those identified were a 33-year-old French woman, a 26-year-old French woman, a 23-year-old French man, a 20-year-old French man, a 17-year-old French man, a 14-year old French man and a 15-year-old triple national (France/Israel/UK), according to a statement from the public prosecutor’s office.
Adapted from German by AI/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.