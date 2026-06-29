Almost fifth of Swiss hold crypto assets
Investing in cryptocurrencies is becoming increasingly popular in Switzerland. Almost one in five people in the country holds cryptocurrency investments, according to a survey by the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (HSLU).
Around 18% of those surveyed said they were invested in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. This is two percentage points more than last year, according to a statement issued on Monday by the Institute for Financial Services Zug at HSLU. When it comes to choosing a provider, a majority prioritise security over fees.
However, newcomers in particular are unlikely to actually make money from crypto investments. The survey also showed that many enter the market “at the wrong time”. “Market cycles have a significant influence on crypto investment behaviour,” the report states.
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What this means is that new investors often enter the market during periods of sharp rises in the Bitcoin price, while hardly any investment takes place during downturns. “This increases the risk of entering the market at unfavourable times and suffering subsequent losses,” say the study’s authors.
According to the information provided, the study is based on a representative online survey of 1,772 people from all parts of Switzerland. The survey was conducted in collaboration with Luzerner Kantonalbank in February and March 2026.
Translated from German, sub-edited by ts
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