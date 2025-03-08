International Women’s Day demos planned in Swiss cities

Announcements of demonstrations throughout Switzerland on International Women's Day Keystone-SDA

Demonstrations are planned in several Swiss cities this Saturday to mark International Women's Day.

While the routes of the processions in Geneva and Lausanne have been decided, unauthorised demonstrations may also take place in Zurich and Basel.

In Lausanne, the Feminist Strike Vaud collective is organising a demonstration starting at Montbenon Park, as the city council writes on its website. In Geneva, the feminist collective is calling for a demonstration starting at the Pont du Mont-Blanc. Several trade unions are also mobilising for these demonstrations.

In Zurich, flyers and websites are advertising an unauthorised rally on Paradeplatz under the slogan 8 March Unite – Struggles unite worldwide.

No permit application has been received for the demonstration on Barfüsserplatz in Basel either, as the cantonal police confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency. According to the Allmend occupancy plan, however, a completely different event on the same square has been authorised. Shortly before the announced demonstration, a pre-carnival Guggenmusik march is to start there.

Against sexual violence

In addition to demonstrations, a campaign against the trivialisation of sexualized violence and harassment in the workplace has also been announced.

The Syna trade union is calling for action in this area throughout Switzerland, as it writes in a press release. Among other things, it is calling for the systematic establishment of advice centers, training for companies, sanctions against perpetrators and a strengthening of the legal framework to protect victims.

