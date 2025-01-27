Swiss army head concerned by delayed equipment orders

This strengthening is important because the army’s equipment is currently “insufficient to credibly demonstrate that we are prepared to defend Switzerland’s sovereignty”.
Despite problems with seven orders, most of the 200 or so projects are going well, he said. The reasons for the problems are manifold: the – sometimes underestimated – complexity of the projects, the high requirements and delivery bottlenecks.
How long it will take to set up war logistics, for example, is still unclear. The new airspace surveillance system must be in place by 2029 at the latest. Until then, the risk is acceptable.
Swiss defence minister denies 'chaotic' handover
Outgoing Swiss defence minister Viola Amherd denies her succession plan is chaotic.
