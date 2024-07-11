High-ranking EU General visits Switzerland

The chairman of the European Union Military Committee, General Robert Brieger, is on an official visit to the Swiss Army.

Brieger, who is on a two-day visit, was welcomed by the head of the Swiss Armed Forces, Thomas Süssli. They will mainly discuss cooperation with Brussels.

According to an army statement on Thursday, “the situation in Ukraine and the consequences of the war in Europe will be examined”. Cooperation between Switzerland and the European Union regarding the military will be discussed. A visit to the troops at the Special Forces Command is also planned.

Peace promotion and the Swiss contribution to EU peacekeeping efforts in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which has been going on since 2004, will also be discussed.

Brieger will also meet with State Secretary for Security Policy Markus Mäder to discuss security and cooperation in that area.

