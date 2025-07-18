Arosa cable cars celebrate record year

Arosa Bergbahnen with record sales Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland’s Arosa Bergbahnen (cable cars) achieved the highest figure in its 95-year history in the 2024/25 financial year with net revenue of CHF37 million ($46 million).

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Arosa Bergbahnen mit Rekordumsatz Original Read more: Arosa Bergbahnen mit Rekordumsatz

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Arosa Lenzerheide in eastern Switzerland was able to capitalise on strengths such as snow reliability and the size of the ski area in a long winter season, the company said on Thursday.

Ticket sales from the winter sports business contributed the lion’s share of revenue. They accounted for 93% of transport revenue. The reported annual profit totalled CHF2.4 million.

Summer business in 2024 was comparatively average with 146,000 visitors, according to the press release. However, expectations were exceeded in the winter months despite a winter with little snow.

+ Switzerland’s first padel court on water built in Arosa

“The consistently pursued qualitative development of the range of services on both sides of the mountain, combined with favourable atmospheric conditions, are paying off,” the management said in the press release. Last winter season, Arosa Lenzerheide recorded 83 days of sunshine (58%), which is well above the long-term average.

Once again, technical snowmaking proved to be an indispensable basis for reliable winter operations, it said. At the same time, the natural snow fell sparingly, but always at the right time. “Until the late end of the season on April 21, 2025, excellent winter sports conditions prevailed throughout, often accompanied by beautiful weather at the weekends,” it said.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch