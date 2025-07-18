Arosa cable cars celebrate record year

“The consistently pursued qualitative development of the range of services on both sides of the mountain, combined with favourable atmospheric conditions, are paying off,” the management said in the press release. Last winter season, Arosa Lenzerheide recorded 83 days of sunshine (58%), which is well above the long-term average.
Once again, technical snowmaking proved to be an indispensable basis for reliable winter operations, it said. At the same time, the natural snow fell sparingly, but always at the right time. “Until the late end of the season on April 21, 2025, excellent winter sports conditions prevailed throughout, often accompanied by beautiful weather at the weekends,” it said.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
This content was published on
The Grande Dixence dam in Lower Valais is closed to visitors due to a rockfall last weekend. The nearby hotel also had to temporarily suspend operations for safety reasons.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.